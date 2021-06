Having A Ball

Okay okay here is finally one from the light painting part of the night. This light painter was so talented and had an arsenal of light tools. He can make a perfect orb.



The light tool is about the size of a golf ball with multiple small lights around the ball. I don't remember whether it had a small button on the ball or a small remote that let you change the color of the lights the ball will emit. The ball was blue but I like the look of it in b&w.