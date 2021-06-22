Sign up
How High Can They Fly
With these heads being about 20 feet high these sparks are flying pretty high. Another fact about these heads is they weigh in around 22,000 pounds each.
Another interesting article written last year
https://www.abandonedspaces.com/public/presidents.html?safari=1&fbclid=IwAR0TZxqeTRRjRaG8rHl_jFuYsSj9NSiRHui3DGllbfAJ2mG6Ygfw8hxLVd8&Exc_D_LessThanPoint002_p1=1
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
steel wool
,
president heads
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful black and white!
June 22nd, 2021
Diana
ace
This is so amazing!
June 22nd, 2021
katy
ace
AN awesome photo and the link provided some easy to read information about the display. Excellent light painting image
June 22nd, 2021
