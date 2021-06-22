Previous
How High Can They Fly by lesip
How High Can They Fly

With these heads being about 20 feet high these sparks are flying pretty high. Another fact about these heads is they weigh in around 22,000 pounds each.
Another interesting article written last year
https://www.abandonedspaces.com/public/presidents.html?safari=1&fbclid=IwAR0TZxqeTRRjRaG8rHl_jFuYsSj9NSiRHui3DGllbfAJ2mG6Ygfw8hxLVd8&Exc_D_LessThanPoint002_p1=1
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

Leslie

Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful black and white!
June 22nd, 2021  
Diana ace
This is so amazing!
June 22nd, 2021  
katy ace
AN awesome photo and the link provided some easy to read information about the display. Excellent light painting image
June 22nd, 2021  
