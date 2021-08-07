Previous
Next
Oh Deer by lesip
197 / 365

Oh Deer

This mornings walk is my sisters favorite walk while visiting. The Magruder Branch hiker biker trail. There was a sign posted that they will be thinning the herd in Sept. Bob said “Come hide out in my backyard” .
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
This is an amazing image! How fabulous to get the reflections so well too!
August 8th, 2021  
amyK ace
Nice shot; great reflection capture
August 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise