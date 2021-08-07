Sign up
197 / 365
Oh Deer
This mornings walk is my sisters favorite walk while visiting. The Magruder Branch hiker biker trail. There was a sign posted that they will be thinning the herd in Sept. Bob said "Come hide out in my backyard" .
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
woods
,
deer
,
trail
,
stream
katy
ace
This is an amazing image! How fabulous to get the reflections so well too!
August 8th, 2021
amyK
ace
Nice shot; great reflection capture
August 8th, 2021
