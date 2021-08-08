Sign up
198 / 365
The Visitor
The Visitor
She's been a rare sighting this summer and I happened to be walking around the house with camera in hand. ❤️
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4038
photos
220
followers
95
following
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Year 10
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
7th August 2021 10:13pm
hummingbird
feeder
yard
Elizabeth
ace
Nice capture of this cute hummer!
August 9th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
August 9th, 2021
Bill
ace
Very nice shot of this little hummer. Love those little feet.
August 9th, 2021
