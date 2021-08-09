Sign up
Previous
Next
199 / 365
Dreaming
Another in-camera multiple exposer from the balloonfest. You never really know what it will actually look like and most are throw aways. I was happy with this one.
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
3
5
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4039
photos
220
followers
95
following
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
7
3
5
Year 10
NIKON D750
31st July 2021 7:04pm
Tags
hot air balloons
,
multiple exposer
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
The exposures are a very cool effect here!
August 9th, 2021
Lin
ace
Big WOW - Fav
August 9th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
incredible
August 9th, 2021
