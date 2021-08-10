Previous
Twinning by lesip
Twinning

Hey, quit hogging the birdseed. These two visit the backyard quite often but it's the first time I've been able to get a picture of them together.
Leslie

katy ace
This is absolutely amazing! Well done Leslie! FAV
August 11th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Lovely fawns!
August 11th, 2021  
