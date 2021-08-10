Sign up
200 / 365
Twinning
Hey, quit hogging the birdseed. These two visit the backyard quite often but it's the first time I've been able to get a picture of them together.
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
2
2
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4040
photos
221
followers
95
following
54% complete
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Year 10
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
9th August 2021 2:28am
Privacy
Public
Tags
deer
,
twins
,
fawn
katy
ace
This is absolutely amazing! Well done Leslie! FAV
August 11th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Lovely fawns!
August 11th, 2021
