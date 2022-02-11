Sign up
35 / 365
Day Moon
It was like an early spring day today. Thanks for the treat mother nature.
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
1
2
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4257
photos
213
followers
91
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Year 11
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
11th February 2022 3:14pm
Tags
sky
,
moon
Corinne C
ace
This is a stunning capture of the Moon!
February 11th, 2022
