Holy Underwear

I took the metro to D.C. today to take pictures of Cupids Undie Run. A fund raiser that is happening in quite a few cities across the country. You get to run and party in your undies to raise money for neurofibromatosis research. A genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on the nerves throughout the body and affects 1 in every 3,000 births. My daughter in law ran today in San Francisco's undie run. I wish I could have been at that run to see her. Thankfully I will see photographs and we helped by making a donation in her name. I hope to share a few more photos from today run.