Holy Underwear
36 / 365

Holy Underwear

I took the metro to D.C. today to take pictures of Cupids Undie Run. A fund raiser that is happening in quite a few cities across the country. You get to run and party in your undies to raise money for neurofibromatosis research. A genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on the nerves throughout the body and affects 1 in every 3,000 births. My daughter in law ran today in San Francisco's undie run. I wish I could have been at that run to see her. Thankfully I will see photographs and we helped by making a donation in her name. I hope to share a few more photos from today run.
12th February 2022

Leslie

@lesip
Maggiemae
Everybody is having fun - nobody loses in this run!
February 13th, 2022  
Islandgirl
Interesting run!
February 13th, 2022  
katy
Very brave runners on what I am certain was a cold day to be in undies! I like your POV for this one.
February 13th, 2022  
