Paw Deep by lesip
37 / 365

Paw Deep

Foxie came for his morning visit and I happened to be stalking the backyard. It snowed a little last night.
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Debra
You are so lucky! Nice capture
February 14th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful capture
February 14th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
He is gorgeous. Great shot
February 14th, 2022  
katy ace
Beautiful red against that snow
February 14th, 2022  
