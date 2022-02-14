Previous
Next
HapPy VaLenTines DaY by lesip
38 / 365

HapPy VaLenTines DaY

A big hug to all my friends. Bob's gift was me not asking him to do a selfie with me . LOL He would have because he loves me that much 🥰 Enjoy the day .......
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise