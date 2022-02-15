Sign up
39 / 365
Will Winter Never End ????
Hang in there Peter Pepper, spring is right around the corner....
Peter is now all diced up and in the freezer (poor Peter) waiting to be a topping on a pizza. LOL
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4264
photos
212
followers
91
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Year 11
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th February 2022 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
face
,
pepper
Mallory
ace
Ha! This is so creative! :)
February 15th, 2022
