Previous
Next
The Path Less Traveled by lesip
126 / 365

The Path Less Traveled

While walking to the Washington Monument from the Metro Center Subway I walked passed this view and came to a screeching stop. Okay maybe the screeching was in my mind. My camera was very happy with the peopleless view.
16th May 2022 16th May 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
34% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
I feel certain you screeched! FAV for this magnificent composition!
May 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise