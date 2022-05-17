Sign up
127 / 365
Just Passing Through
When little dots make a face.
17th May 2022
17th May 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Year 11
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th May 2022 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tulip
,
ladybug
Diana
ace
Ever so stunning!
May 17th, 2022
Steve Jacob
ace
Great composition. The ladybird definitely adds to the picture
May 17th, 2022
