Washington D.C. Temple

This is the tallest Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple at 288 feet from the eastermost spire and the third largest in the United States. It was built in 1968-1974 at the cost of $15 million dollars. The temple sits on 57 acres with only 11 acres cleared. The first open house in 1974 drew 758,328 guests. It is one of five temples featuring an angel Moroni statue holding the gold plates in one hand and horn in the other. The seven floors of the temple represent the six days of creation and the day of rest. There is a time capsule buried in the northeast corner of the building. You can see this temple from a major highway nearby and can't believe what your eyes are seeing. The temple went through a major refresh and is open once again to the public till June 11th.



We all enjoyed our tour of this magical magnificent temple. The weather was picture perfect. You are asked NOT the take any pictures inside the temple but can take all you want outside. Capturing the temple during the open house without all the visitors was a challenge but I think I did a great job accomplishing it. I took my wide angle lens knowing I would need it to fit the whole temple in my picture.