Previous
Next
Lost In Thought by lesip
131 / 365

Lost In Thought

I don't think you always need a face for the shot to capture the moment. Love his spotted body with his striped tail. I wonder what he was thinking?

It's was a very hot morning at the zoo. Thankfully after three 90 plus days, thunderstorms and a cold front have dropped the temps by 20 degrees.
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise