Lost In Thought
I don't think you always need a face for the shot to capture the moment. Love his spotted body with his striped tail. I wonder what he was thinking?
It's was a very hot morning at the zoo. Thankfully after three 90 plus days, thunderstorms and a cold front have dropped the temps by 20 degrees.
22nd May 2022
22nd May 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Views
8
Album
Year 11
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd May 2022 9:28am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
zoo
,
cheetah
