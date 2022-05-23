Sign up
132 / 365
Happy National Turtle Day
Turtles are one of the oldest reptile groups, dating back nearly 200 million years....
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
1
1
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4384
photos
208
followers
91
following
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year 11
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
11th February 2022 3:38pm
Tags
turtle
,
butt
katy
ace
Lol! Love the tags! Also love this different POV. It’s interesting to see some thing we don’t normally see. Thanks for the info
May 23rd, 2022
