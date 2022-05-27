Previous
It Wasn't Me by lesip
134 / 365

It Wasn't Me

This guy came a little early yesterday evening hoping to beat Bob to the bird feeder. As a consolation prize Bob threw out a few peanuts.
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Pam Knowler ace
Gorgeous! Who could resist that little face?
May 27th, 2022  
