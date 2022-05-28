Previous
Flowers of Remembrance Day by lesip
Flowers of Remembrance Day

Today Arlington National Cemetery inaugurated a new tradition letting the public lay flowers at the Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier. It was an honor to be able to place a flower today.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography.
Jean ace
I love this new tradition. Wish I could have been there.
May 29th, 2022  
