Previous
Next
Memorial White by lesip
138 / 365

Memorial White

When this is sitting right beside you and you're waiting for the parade to start. You just got to snap it.

Goodbye May .... summers on the way and the temps today felt like August. 96 degrees
31st May 2022 31st May 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
FAV for its simplicity and composition! Great you seized the opportunity! Whooee that is hot!
June 1st, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A story telling image. Fav!
June 1st, 2022  
Milanie ace
Matching temperatures plus humidity made it feel like 99 here they said. Love your clever composition - wonderful for Memorial Day
June 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise