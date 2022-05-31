Sign up
138 / 365
Memorial White
When this is sitting right beside you and you're waiting for the parade to start. You just got to snap it.
Goodbye May .... summers on the way and the temps today felt like August. 96 degrees
31st May 2022
31st May 22
3
3
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4390
photos
206
followers
91
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Year 11
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th May 2022 1:56pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
converse
flag
sneaks
katy
ace
FAV for its simplicity and composition! Great you seized the opportunity! Whooee that is hot!
June 1st, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A story telling image. Fav!
June 1st, 2022
Milanie
ace
Matching temperatures plus humidity made it feel like 99 here they said. Love your clever composition - wonderful for Memorial Day
June 1st, 2022
