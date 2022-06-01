Sign up
139 / 365
Mellow Yellow
Let sunflower season begin 😊. I couldn’t pass up a sunflower plant at the local grocery store the other day. Hoping the deer stay away from it.
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
sunflower
katy
ace
Beautiful . I knew it was yours right off. Gorgeous bright color!
June 2nd, 2022
