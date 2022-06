Welcome To The Neighborhood

My neighbor Peggy watched a house sparrow build her nest on top of her porch wreath. When she laid her eggs Peggy let me know. We have been waiting patiently for the littles to make an appearance. I took the egg picture on June 6th and checked the nest Tuesday (June 14th) when I got back from the beach and still eggs. Checking today WE HAVE BABIES .... Hoping to get a picture of momma .....