Waiting For Dinner To Arrive by lesip
201 / 365

Waiting For Dinner To Arrive

My brother noticed Mr. Hawk sitting on the neighbors fence today before the thunderstorms. I think he was eyeing their bird feeder.
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
katy ace
Such a spectaculart photo of him.

How do you prevent and ISO800 imnage from being grainy?
August 11th, 2022  
Liz Milne ace
Wow! Excellent capture.
August 11th, 2022  
Leslie ace
@grammyn I guess this camera handles it. I didn’t do anything .
August 11th, 2022  
