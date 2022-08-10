Sign up
Previous
Next
201 / 365
Waiting For Dinner To Arrive
My brother noticed Mr. Hawk sitting on the neighbors fence today before the thunderstorms. I think he was eyeing their bird feeder.
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
3
1
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Year 11
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
10th August 2022 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
feeder
,
hawk
katy
ace
Such a spectaculart photo of him.
How do you prevent and ISO800 imnage from being grainy?
August 11th, 2022
Liz Milne
ace
Wow! Excellent capture.
August 11th, 2022
Leslie
ace
@grammyn
I guess this camera handles it. I didn’t do anything .
August 11th, 2022
