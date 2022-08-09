Previous
The Visitor by lesip
200 / 365

The Visitor

If you plant it, they will come ..... the swallowtail visits our butterfly bush.
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details

katy ace
This is a Gorgeous Composition and the clarity is so impressive
August 10th, 2022  
Bill ace
Great shot. Beautiful use of the flower and really nice focus.
August 10th, 2022  
