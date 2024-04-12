I Love A Parade

I always enjoy watching and photographing this parade. You never know what stage the cherry trees around the Tidal Basin will be at. This year the blooms were early and over by today's parade. The parade route is a mile long on Constitution Ave. Having 10 blocks you can be in the crowd or not, your choice. There are big gaps in the parade which allow you to cross the street. Both sides of the street are lined with police to keep everyone safe. The only barricades are set up around the multiple grandstands so that really helps taking pictures. Because of the wind no balloons were in this year’s parade but all in all it was a great day for a parade.



My main camera is still at Nikon being fixed so I dusted off my little Sony A6000 and charged the batteries to use at the parade. I arrived early and got some shots of the groups practicing. This caught my eye with the US Capitol in the background. I plan to share different captures of the parade this week.