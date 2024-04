Red, White and Blue

Cherry Blossom Parade. Another group I walked by that were practicing. The Drummers from the The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps. Members perform using musical instruments and wearing uniforms similar to those used by military musicians of the Continental Army during the American Revolution.

It is the only unit of its kind in the United States' armed forces, and is part of the 3rd U.S. Infantry ("The Old Guard").