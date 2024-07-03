Previous
Living His Best Life by lesip
Living His Best Life

When you pack googly eyes and find a willing volunteer. LOL
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Leslie

@lesip
Linda Godwin
Perfect tall and strong poser!! Great shot!
July 3rd, 2024  
