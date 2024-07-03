Sign up
Previous
58 / 365
Living His Best Life
When you pack googly eyes and find a willing volunteer. LOL
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4871
photos
161
followers
78
following
View this month »
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
Views
8
1
2
Year 13
NIKON D750
1st July 2024 1:35pm
eyes
,
sunflower
Linda Godwin
Perfect tall and strong poser!! Great shot!
July 3rd, 2024
