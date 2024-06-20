Sign up
As The Seasons Change
Hello from Maryland in the USA. We are experiencing a heat wave here and I think it's going to be a hot, hot summer.
It's been a while since I last posted. Life can be crazy but I'm doing okay and hope you are too.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
selfie
katy
ace
So good to see you looking so good! I can sympathize with your heat and hope "crazy" isn't the serious kind for you!
June 23rd, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
crazy glasses too - good to see you back
June 23rd, 2024
