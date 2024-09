Morning Napper

Morning Napper

I looked out the back window before our morning walk and was greeted to this sight. Just make yourself at home foxy ....LOL Sadly the wildlife has really destroyed our wicker furniture outback under the gazebo. I'm talking to you SQUIRRELS !!!!! Stop eating my furniture ....

I got a safe picture through the screen window before attempting to slowly open the slider and slowly lean out to get these shots. He woke up but didn't seem too concerned.