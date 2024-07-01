Previous
Oh My !!!! It's July by lesip
56 / 365

Oh My !!!! It's July

It's a month full of birthdays both sons, sister, niece, a few friends and MINE. I'm more then ready to start aging backwards. Getting Older is not as fun as it used to be ....

Sunflowers Of Lisbon has 2 fields and I mistakenly choose the wrong one not realizing I was looking at a 2022 post on Facebook and using that address. (that field will start blooming last August) My 30 minute drive to the field turned into an hour. Ugh, but I finally made it. Admission to the field is 15 dollars but you do get to cut and take home 3 sunflowers. It was a beautiful day with no humidity, a breeze and temps in the 70's. Thank you cold front. We sure needed a little brake from the 90's.
