Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
52 / 365
Mirror Mirror In The Sky
I also took my Nikon P950 mega zoom camera and tried a few handheld shots. I had a real hard time keeping the moon in the frame at this magnification and me not looking up at the sky. Thought I'd go black and white with this composite.
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4865
photos
163
followers
79
following
14% complete
View this month »
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Year 13
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
8th April 2024 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
moon
,
sun
,
eclipse
,
composite
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close