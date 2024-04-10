Previous
Mirror Mirror In The Sky by lesip
52 / 365

Mirror Mirror In The Sky

I also took my Nikon P950 mega zoom camera and tried a few handheld shots. I had a real hard time keeping the moon in the frame at this magnification and me not looking up at the sky. Thought I'd go black and white with this composite.
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise