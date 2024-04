Just a little solar eclipse circle play in photoshop.I watched a photographers video on Editing a Solar Eclipse Composite in Photoshop and step by step followed it. Then I goggled 'how to make a black circle in photoshop' and had success with that also. Still baby steps with photoshop but moving forward so happy with that.Here's the link I watched : https://mattk.com/editing-a-solar-eclipse-composite-in-photoshop/?utm_source=ActiveCampaign&utm_medium=email&utm_content=ECLIPSE+Tips+%2B+Editing+%2B+New+Podcast+📷&utm_campaign=Engagement+April+4+%28Eclipse+Tips%29+%28Copy%29