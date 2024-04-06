I Donut Want To See Clouds

Krispy Creme announced the Eclipse Donut. I knew there was one in Salisbury, which I would be passing on my way home yesterday from the beach. It ended up being practically right off the exit. I missed the entrance and pulled into the next parking area and walked over, only to find the lobby has been closed permanently with only the drive thru open . ugh .... Back to the car I went and after making two u-turns I was now in the drive-thru hoping they had the Eclipse donut (it was the first day of the release). Success !!!! I bought the donut ( well 2) for pictures. That's my story and I'm sticking with it ..... I sure hope the clouds clear by Monday. We will have 88% here so not total.