Sun

I ordered my glasses and camera solar filter months ago. Who knew I should have been practicing. Well after watching some videos on photographing the eclipse I now knew and had no sun to practice for days ... Today was a perfect practice day to get my setting at the same time it will be happening tomorrow. Nothing like waiting till almost to last minute. My take away from the videos 1. nail the focus and 2. don't over expose. hoping for a little success tomorrow.