Eyes On The Prize

Monday the moon will block the sun for a few minutes if you are lucky. We will not see a total eclipse in Md. but 89% will do for me. I hope to see and attempt a photograph or two, I just watched in 2017. The skies are cloudless today but clouds are expected to roll in tomorrow. Que Sera Sera What will be will be... Remember wear those Solar Glasses and protect those eyes..... I won't see a thing with eclipse donuts in front of my eyes.