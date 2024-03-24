Worm Moon Rising

After Saturday morning rain the skies cleared and stayed clear for Sundays full moon. I believe it rises over the monuments from the Marine Corps War Memorial area in March and September. It had been ten years since I last tried to capture this shot with the Frederick Photo Club at the time. Just about everyone set up by the bell tower area and when the moon rose it was to the far right of all the monuments so I high tailed it to the left and ended up in front of the Marine Corps Memorial. Not an ideal location with a very limited area not obscured by trees.