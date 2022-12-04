Sign up
271 / 365
The Twins
YEp a little food play this morning. Didn’t name them because, well you know why.
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Year 11
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
faces
,
knife
,
peppers
Diane
ace
LOL. I love it! So creative.
December 5th, 2022
katy
ace
so cute and I love seeing their reflections. Terrific set up. Their expressions hint at knowinig what is to come!
December 5th, 2022
Babs
ace
Ha ha, they look terrified.
December 5th, 2022
