The Twins by lesip
271 / 365

The Twins

YEp a little food play this morning. Didn’t name them because, well you know why.
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography.
Diane ace
LOL. I love it! So creative.
December 5th, 2022  
katy ace
so cute and I love seeing their reflections. Terrific set up. Their expressions hint at knowinig what is to come!
December 5th, 2022  
Babs ace
Ha ha, they look terrified.
December 5th, 2022  
