270 / 365
Ho ! Ho ! Ho !
Let’s Go….. me and my new co pilot “Santa”…. I will stop buying Santa’s , I will stop buying Santa’s !! LOL buckle up Santa …
Looks like I have a Ho!Ho!Ho! Theme going on 😊
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4555
photos
195
followers
88
following
Tags
van
,
santa
Diana
ace
Lol, Leslie! I somehow think you will never stop just to keep us all happy ;-)
December 3rd, 2022
