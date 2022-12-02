Previous
Next
Ho ! Ho ! Ho! by lesip
269 / 365

Ho ! Ho ! Ho!

I need another Christmas decoration like I need a hole in my head but Santa just kept staring at me and pleading “TAKE ME HOME”. Welcome to my madness Santa.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise