268 / 365
Let The Count Down Begin.....
Ugh December 1st .... suck it up buttercup ...LOL Smiling on the outside, stressing on the inside ....
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4553
photos
195
followers
88
following
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Year 11
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
1st December 2022 1:16pm
christmas
,
calendar
,
selfie
,
i will survive
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured, I know the feeling ;-)
December 1st, 2022
Milanie
ace
Love those glasses!
December 1st, 2022
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
