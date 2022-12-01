Previous
Next
Let The Count Down Begin..... by lesip
268 / 365

Let The Count Down Begin.....


Ugh December 1st .... suck it up buttercup ...LOL Smiling on the outside, stressing on the inside ....
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully captured, I know the feeling ;-)
December 1st, 2022  
Milanie ace
Love those glasses!
December 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise