267 / 365
We're So Excited
Time to let the dogs out of their box. LOL
The decorating continues ....
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
3
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4552
photos
195
followers
88
following
73% complete
View this month »
9
3
Year 11
NIKON D750
30th November 2022 1:48pm
christmas
box
target
dogs
Diana
ace
Oh this is so funny! You are so full of surprises. Hope they don't bite.
November 30th, 2022
bkb in the city
Cute pic
November 30th, 2022
katy
ace
Lol! They seem to be very excited to be making an appearance again.
November 30th, 2022
