Ho! Ho! Ho! by lesip
266 / 365

Ho! Ho! Ho!

Oh, maybe I should add HoHo's ..... A little something to maybe brighten their day..... note in mailbox for mail carrier. Let the decorating continue .......
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Leslie

katy ace
Your mail carrier is sure to love you! What a thoughtful generous gesture! Cute photo too
November 30th, 2022  
