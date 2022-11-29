Sign up
Previous
Next
266 / 365
Ho! Ho! Ho!
Oh, maybe I should add HoHo's ..... A little something to maybe brighten their day..... note in mailbox for mail carrier. Let the decorating continue .......
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
1
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4551
photos
195
followers
88
following
72% complete
266
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Year 11
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th November 2022 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
Your mail carrier is sure to love you! What a thoughtful generous gesture! Cute photo too
November 30th, 2022
