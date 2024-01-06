Previous
Barely A Trace by lesip
Barely A Trace

and if you blinked you missed it. Woke up to nothing 😢 A few snow showers before the rain. Walked out of pickleball to this little patch covering the sidewalk. Like wet cement, I had to walk through it 😊.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

katy ace
the bvest kind of snow! Only enough to leave a few footprints! A spectaculat image
January 6th, 2024  
