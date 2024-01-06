Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
4 / 365
Barely A Trace
and if you blinked you missed it. Woke up to nothing 😢 A few snow showers before the rain. Walked out of pickleball to this little patch covering the sidewalk. Like wet cement, I had to walk through it 😊.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4787
photos
166
followers
81
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
Latest from all albums
165
166
167
168
1
2
3
4
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Year 13
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
6th January 2024 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
sidewalk
,
print’
,
‘sneaker
katy
ace
the bvest kind of snow! Only enough to leave a few footprints! A spectaculat image
January 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close