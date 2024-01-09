Previous
Droste Effect by lesip
5 / 365

Droste Effect

Every year I tell myself I will learn photoshop during the winter and I never do but I've been doing better lately. Thank goodness for You Tube. I saw I picture similar to this on a photo tricks FB site I follow and they included the link on how to do it. We got our walk in this morning before the rain, well almost and then a couple hours of pickleball . With the rest of the day cold, rainy and windy I thought I'd give it a try. Not bad for my first try. I already have some ideas for my next one.....
The Droste Effect is the effect of a picture repetitively appearing within itself.

Here is the link if you want to give it a try
https://youtu.be/7fxdZl7W944?si=zU4SJKgjSkbJG3G3
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wow, impressive!
Thanks for the link!
January 10th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
That looks Too cool!!
January 10th, 2024  
