Just Try, Try Again by lesip
Just Try, Try Again

The second Friday of January is known as ‘Quitter’s Day,’ when most people give up on their New Year’s resolutions. I wasn't brought up to quit so I made no resolutions .
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

katy ace
You are the smart one. I think I reached it earlier than today! Love the set up of this one!
January 13th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A clean, fun pic.
January 13th, 2024  
