7 / 365
Just Try, Try Again
The second Friday of January is known as ‘Quitter’s Day,’ when most people give up on their New Year’s resolutions. I wasn't brought up to quit so I made no resolutions .
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
sign board
,
quitters day
katy
ace
You are the smart one. I think I reached it earlier than today! Love the set up of this one!
January 13th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A clean, fun pic.
January 13th, 2024
