8 / 365
Frosty
Frosty was so happy to enjoy a little snow flurries action and I tried out my new lensbaby lens that I got for Christmas. A creative selective focus manual lens.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
snow
rail
deck
lensbaby
snowman
