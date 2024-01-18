Previous
Sunrise Out My Window by lesip
11 / 365

Sunrise Out My Window

When you get out of bed and raise the blinds and say, Oh my, what a great sunrise. Tomorrow we should wake up to more snow.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography.
3% complete

Photo Details

Babs ace
Glorious fav
January 19th, 2024  
katy ace
FAV. WOW!
January 19th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
The covering of snow is so beautiful to see - perhaps not to deal with!
January 19th, 2024  
Bill
That is spectacular.
January 19th, 2024  
