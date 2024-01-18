Sign up
11 / 365
Sunrise Out My Window
When you get out of bed and raise the blinds and say, Oh my, what a great sunrise. Tomorrow we should wake up to more snow.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4794
photos
164
followers
81
following
Year 13
iPhone 11 Pro
18th January 2024 7:12am
window
sunrise
Babs
ace
Glorious fav
January 19th, 2024
katy
ace
FAV. WOW!
January 19th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
The covering of snow is so beautiful to see - perhaps not to deal with!
January 19th, 2024
Bill
That is spectacular.
January 19th, 2024
