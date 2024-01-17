Previous
Sunrise In A Bubble by lesip
Sunrise In A Bubble

How cold is it here? Cold enough to freeze a bubble so out I went on the porch this morning to blow bubbles.
Corinne C ace
Beautiful!
January 17th, 2024  
