Previous
10 / 365
Sunrise In A Bubble
How cold is it here? Cold enough to freeze a bubble so out I went on the porch this morning to blow bubbles.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
1
1
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4793
photos
164
followers
81
following
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year 13
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th January 2024 7:49am
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
sunrise
,
bubble
,
frozen
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful!
January 17th, 2024
