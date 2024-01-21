Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
14 / 365
Flat Stanley The Snowman
Snowman come in all shapes and sizes. I let the falling snow and the chair do most of the work for me. Two more days of cold and then the temps are going to rise and the snow will just be a memory captured in photos.
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4797
photos
164
followers
81
following
3% complete
View this month »
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
Year 13
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th January 2024 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
snowman
,
beachchair
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close