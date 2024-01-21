Previous
Flat Stanley The Snowman by lesip
14 / 365

Flat Stanley The Snowman

Snowman come in all shapes and sizes. I let the falling snow and the chair do most of the work for me. Two more days of cold and then the temps are going to rise and the snow will just be a memory captured in photos.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Leslie

@lesip
