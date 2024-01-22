Sign up
15 / 365
2023 Is In The Book
Literally .... Most of my past years front cover is our anniversary picture from that year but this year Alaska landscape took the front cover honor.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
4
1
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4798
photos
164
followers
81
following
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Year 13
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd January 2024 8:28am
mug
,
selfie
,
yearly book
Cathy
Wish I was so organized!!! Good for you!
January 22nd, 2024
Milanie
ace
That's terrific! Love that cover
January 22nd, 2024
bkb in the city
Very nice
January 22nd, 2024
katy
ace
What a wonderful tradition! This is a fabulous selfie, and I love that mug
January 22nd, 2024
