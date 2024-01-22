Previous
2023 Is In The Book by lesip
15 / 365

2023 Is In The Book

Literally .... Most of my past years front cover is our anniversary picture from that year but this year Alaska landscape took the front cover honor.

22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Leslie

Cathy
Wish I was so organized!!! Good for you!
January 22nd, 2024  
Milanie ace
That's terrific! Love that cover
January 22nd, 2024  
bkb in the city
Very nice
January 22nd, 2024  
katy ace
What a wonderful tradition! This is a fabulous selfie, and I love that mug
January 22nd, 2024  
