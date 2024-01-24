Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
17 / 365
It’s Melting
When you notice pinecones in the snow and you bring one home from your morning walk. Love when the picture in your mind comes to life. The thaw is on. Now I see a pinecone forest in my mind. Darn need more pinecones … LOL
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4800
photos
166
followers
81
following
4% complete
View this month »
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Year 13
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
24th January 2024 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
backyard
,
pinecone
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close