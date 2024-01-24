Previous
It’s Melting by lesip
17 / 365

It’s Melting

When you notice pinecones in the snow and you bring one home from your morning walk. Love when the picture in your mind comes to life. The thaw is on. Now I see a pinecone forest in my mind. Darn need more pinecones … LOL
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise